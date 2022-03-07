Sycomore Asset Management Sells 2,810 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Capital World Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after acquiring an additional 119,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,344,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,339,329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $12.57 on Monday, reaching $534.75. 2,166,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,185. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $209.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $586.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.