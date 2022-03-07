Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €121.50 ($136.52).

Several research firms have commented on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

SY1 stock opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Monday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a one year high of €73.48 ($82.56). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €118.53.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

