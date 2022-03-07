SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $5,832.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00229685 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00033210 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000104 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,313,721 coins and its circulating supply is 123,280,492 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

