T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $123.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

