Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.