Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,270,000.

NASDAQ TOACU opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. Talon 1 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.21.

