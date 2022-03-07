Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $224.10 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $697,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 25.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

