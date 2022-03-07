TD Securities Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

TSE CPG opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.47. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

