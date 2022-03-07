TDCX (TDCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

TDCX opened at $12.98 on Monday. TDCX has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,075,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at $43,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

