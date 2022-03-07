Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tecsys traded as low as C$31.03 and last traded at C$31.33, with a volume of 20230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.86.

TCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.64. The firm has a market cap of C$456.11 million and a P/E ratio of 96.44.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

