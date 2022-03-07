Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.98

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 137565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TELNY. UBS Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.