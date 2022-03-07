Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.07.

NYSE:THC opened at $91.13 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,048 shares of company stock worth $7,167,643 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

