TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading Down 6.5%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.96. 213,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 208,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

