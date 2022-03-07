TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the January 31st total of 53,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TESS. StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 91,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $51.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.