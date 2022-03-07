Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Tetragon Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TFG opened at GBX 8.69 ($0.12) on Monday. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.20 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 47.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.01.

Get Tetragon Financial Group alerts:

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.