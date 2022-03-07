Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Tetragon Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Tetragon Financial Group stock opened at GBX 8.69 ($0.12) on Monday. Tetragon Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.20 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of £7.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 47.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.
