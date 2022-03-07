Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Tetragon Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Tetragon Financial Group stock opened at GBX 8.69 ($0.12) on Monday. Tetragon Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.20 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of £7.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 47.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

