Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.33. 733,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,808,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.