Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $83.75 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.