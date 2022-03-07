The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $612.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.