The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Update

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 17,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $79.23 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.