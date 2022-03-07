The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $70.28. 179,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.07. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

