The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 11,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.464 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from The European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.
About The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA)
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
