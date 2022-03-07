The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 11,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.464 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from The European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in The European Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

