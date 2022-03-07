The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 752,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $705.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.70. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

