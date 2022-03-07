The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $114.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 218.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $329,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $97,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock worth $2,794,897 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after purchasing an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after buying an additional 229,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

