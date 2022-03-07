The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.29) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.56) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.89) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 318 ($4.27).
Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 185.60 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 317.50 ($4.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £329.91 million and a P/E ratio of -9.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 259.40.
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
