The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY stock opened at $212.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.06 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

