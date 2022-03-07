The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $321.50 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $335.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

