The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 171,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 118,377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.