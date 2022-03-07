The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $60.78. 309,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,332. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

