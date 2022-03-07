The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Decreased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

