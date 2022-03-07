The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Short Interest Update

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NYSE:TTC traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 822,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,609. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

