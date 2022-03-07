The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $75.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

