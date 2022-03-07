The Travelers Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $14.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $173.40 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day moving average is $160.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.