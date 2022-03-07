Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in February

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Shares of TRI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.67. 43,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 13.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

