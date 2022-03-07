Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.54 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 864.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

