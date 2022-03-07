Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.57 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.24 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 182.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

