Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 358 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $37.44 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

