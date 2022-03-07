Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,821 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after buying an additional 1,135,545 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 147.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,536,000 after buying an additional 765,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,498,000 after buying an additional 763,257 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

