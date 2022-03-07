Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tilray (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

TLRY opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.14. Tilray has a 52-week low of C$6.56 and a 52-week high of C$27.88.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

