Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 257,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Top Ships by 948.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

About Top Ships (Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.