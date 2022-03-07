TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to report sales of $165.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.59 million. TowneBank reported sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.79 million to $664.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $708.41 million, with estimates ranging from $699.73 million to $717.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 370,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 201,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

