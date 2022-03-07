Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $170.75

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $170.75, but opened at $162.50. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $163.19, with a volume of 1,894 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $224.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.