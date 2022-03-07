Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $170.75

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $170.75, but opened at $162.50. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $163.19, with a volume of 1,894 shares trading hands.
Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $224.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.07.
Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
