Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.90) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.30) to GBX 241 ($3.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 320.33 ($4.30).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £753.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.40 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 507 ($6.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 293.81.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

