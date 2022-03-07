Tranchess Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $51.69 million and $46.91 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,323.22 or 1.00395299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00074487 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00270502 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,342,968 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

