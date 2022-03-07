TransAct Technologies (TACT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

