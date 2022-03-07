Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 1,107,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 18,517,988 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Transocean by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.