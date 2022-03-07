Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Buys £9,943.56 in Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) insider Tim Jones bought 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.56 ($13,341.69).

Shares of Treatt stock opened at GBX 921.04 ($12.36) on Monday. Treatt plc has a one year low of GBX 842 ($11.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,315 ($17.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,110.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,103.30. The stock has a market cap of £551.68 million and a P/E ratio of 36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

