Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.48), with a volume of 44860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.66).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Trifast alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £149.69 million and a P/E ratio of 20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.07.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.