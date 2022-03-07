TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

TPVG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

TPVG stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 79.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 24.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

