Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 235 ($3.15) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 282 ($3.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 246 ($3.30).

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 224.60 ($3.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 175.30 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.86). The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

